Two statues depicting minorities coming to Carmel

CARMEL, Ind. — One group in Carmel is pushing for more diversity among its statues on Main Street.

You’ll see lots of them, including a father with his son on his shoulders, a sailor kissing his girlfriend or a big sister helping her younger sister tie her shoes.

What’s not on Main Street appears on the plaza in front of the Palladium – three jazz musicians, two of whom are Black.

“There was a sense of not belonging when you walk down Main Street and you’re surrounded by all white statues,” said Ashton Spilker with Carmel Against Racial Injustice (CARI).

Spilker said before meeting with city leaders in August to push for more minority representation, CARI asked the community what they wanted to see. Their answer, she said, was more diversity.

Leaders told 13News about how conversations regarding to diversity art have been ongoing.

“There was talk of it happening a couple years ago, but it didn’t happen,” said Spilker.

According to Dan McFeely with Economic Development and Community Relations, the city will soon have two statues – one depicting a young black girl, smiling and swinging around a stop sign, and another to be decided after working with the Indian community to commission a statue.

“The fact that Carmel is doing it now in 2020, it didn’t happen for me when I was growing up, but for little girls who live in Carmel, they now can go down there and say ‘I see myself,’” said Ti’Gre McNear of CARI.

To some, it’s a small victory, but carries a greater impact.

“Black people matter, ethnic diversity matters, people of all cultures we matter. We’re in these communities, we want to be heard, we want to have a voice we want to be seen,” said McNear.

The price tag for both statues is $170,000.