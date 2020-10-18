Two seriously injured in Boone Co. crash

Police suspect alcohol was a factor in Sunday morning's head-on crash.

WHITESTOWN, Ind. — Two people were seriously injured in a head-on crash Sunday morning southeast of Whitestown.

Police say the crash occurred just before 7:15 a.m. in the 6800 block of Albert S. White Drive, trapping one of the drivers, who had to be cut out of their vehicle.

Whitestown officers located the other driver walking near the crash site.

Both drivers were alone when they crashed, and both were taken to area hospitals, one by air ambulance, with serious injuries. Authorities have not shared their names.

Investigators from the Boone County Fatal Alcohol Crash team are still working to determine details but alcohol is considered to be a contributing factor to the crash.

