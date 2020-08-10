Officials said the dog appeared to be a pit bull or similar mix. Detectives are still trying to find out what happened.

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — One woman is injured and a man is dead after their dog attacked them at their Moses Lake home Thursday morning.

In a Facebook Live video, Kyle Foreman with the Grant County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the Harvest Manor Mobile Home Park on Airway Drive around 11:20 a.m. for a report of an animal attack.

Foreman said the woman was found with serious but non-life-threatening injuries consistent with a dog attack and was taken to Samaritan Hospital.

First responders tried to resuscitate the man at the scene but was pronounced dead, according to Foreman. The man's injuries are consistent with a dog attack, Foreman said. His identity is being withheld until next of kin can be notified.

Foreman said the dog appeared to be a pit bull or similar mix. He said the dog lived at the home with the victims. The dog was injured during the incident and is being treated by a local veterinarian.

Moses Lake police, Grant County Fire District 5, AMR paramedics and Moses Lake Fire Department all assisted on the call.