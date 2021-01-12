Two more incidents reported at troubled Indianapolis apartment complex

INDIANAPOLIS — Residents of a north Indianapolis apartment complex are fed up after yet another fire and shooting within hours of each other Wednesday.
In the last year, Lakeside Pointe has received a lot of attention after advocates and residents have voiced concern over "unlivable" conditions.
A Wednesday alarm marks 21 times this year IFD has been at the complex for a fire-related call. Officials say Wednesday's was cooking related and contained to one unit.
As for the shooting, Metro Police said they were notified of a person who was shot and arrived at Eskenazi Hospital in stable condition. They believe it is connected to a shooting that happened earlier at the complex.
Last fall, a lawsuit was filed by the Indiana attorney general seeking a third party to step in, but a judge ordered mediation instead.
