Two killed in Montgomery County house explosion

DARLINGTON, Indiana — Retired Gen. Dick Chastain and another person were killed in a house explosion in Darlington early Saturday morning. According to preliminary reports, another individual was taken by lifeline.

The cause of the blast is under investigation, but officials are reportedly investigating the possibility of a gas leak as the cause of the blast.

A 90th birthday celebration had been planned for today at the Darlington Community Center. Chastain was known by many and a large crowd was expected.

“The community will be saddened by this tragic loss,” County Commissioner John Frey told The Paper. “I can’t believe this has happened.”

Chastain has served a number of roles in the Montgomery County community. He was a member of the county council. That’s where current county attorney Dan Taylor got to know him closely.

“He was very serious about his dedication to public service, and he brought with him an impressive level of professionalism,” Taylor said. “We were fortunate to have him on our county council. He was also very fun to be around. His wit and good nature helped him be the great leader he was. On a personal level, he made me better, and my estimation is that he had that effect on most everyone with whom he interacted.”

County manager Tom Klein agreed.

“He was on the council before I got here, but I know he was well respected,” Klein told The Paper. “He was a conciliator and a good member of the council.”

“Dick was a great public servant, served many years as general in the National Guard,” retired Sen. Phil Boots said. “The National Guard guys loved him. He wanted to do whatever he could to make Montgomery County better.”

Boots and Chastain were part of Kiwanis for a long time.