Two injured in home fire in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Indiana — Two people were injured in a house fire in Columbus, Indiana Friday afternoon.
Firefighters were called to the home in the 700 block of California Street.
The man and woman living at the home were able to get out, but the woman was suffering from smoke inhalation and the man had burns to his hands. The woman was taken to a hospital.
Investigators said the man told them the fire started near a space heater. Firefighters are still investigating the cause of the fire.
Damage to the home is estimated at $5,000. There were no working smoke alarms, according to firefighters.
