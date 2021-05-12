Two hurt when car slams into home after 29th Street collision

It happened just before 5 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were hurt, one critically, after a crash Wednesday on the near-north side.

According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, it happened in the 500 block of West 29th Street around 4:45 p.m.

In a release, IFD reported witnesses said a car was southbound on Ethel Avenue, failed to stop and a stop sign and drove into the path of an SUV. After a collision, the car went airborne and struck the porch of a home. The impact destroyed a support column of the home.

A passenger in the car, a 17-year-old female, was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the car, a 16-year-old male, was transported to a hospital in serious condition.

The driver of the SUV was not hurt.