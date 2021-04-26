Two dead after SUV crash near Fairmount

It happened early Monday evening on Grant County Road 950 South

FAIRMOUNT, Ind. — Two people were killed early Monday evening in a traffic crash in rural Grant County.

It happened just after 6 p.m. in the 3600 block of East County Road 950 South, which is about two miles east of Fairmount.

A sheriff's department spokesperson said an SUV with two occupants was eastbound when it lost control, left the roadway, rolled several times and struck a tree and a utility pole.

Both occupants were pronounced dead. Their identities are being withheld at this time.