2 children, man dead from suspected carbon monoxide poisoning

A 3-year-old and 1-year-old were found dead alongside man in Muncie on Sunday.

MUNCIE, Ind. — Two children and a man were found dead inside a Muncie home investigators said had high carbon monoxide readings, the Delaware County Coroner told 13News.

The three were found inside a home at 1717 East Yale on the northeast side of Muncie, and police believe they were killed Sunday.

While an official cause of death is pending and crews are still investigating, police preliminarily believe carbon monoxide poisoning killed them.

Names of the victims are being unknown at this time, but 13News confirmed a 1-year-old girl, 3-year-old boy and 25-year-old man were killed.

An undefined woman also found on scene is being treated at an area hospital.

An autopsy was performed this morning, and there is an ongoing investigation pending toxicology and pathology reports.