Two children injured in east Indianapolis shooting early Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metro Police are investigating after two children were injured by gunfire early Wednesday morning.
An IMPD spokesperson told 13News the incident, reported around 1 a.m. in the 9700 block of East 42nd Street, is being investigated as a possible drive-by shooting.
One person, a 4-year-old child, was shot in the leg. The victim was taken to Riley Hospital for Children and was reported to be in stable condition.
A second victim, a 14 year old, was said to have received a graze wound and received medical treatment at the scene.
Police said the shots were fired into the house from outside.
Officers are talking with witnesses and an investigation is underway.
If you have information, contact Metro Police or Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.