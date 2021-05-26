Two children injured in east Indianapolis shooting early Wednesday

Police are investigating after shots were fired into a home in a possible drive-by incident.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metro Police are investigating after two children were injured by gunfire early Wednesday morning.

An IMPD spokesperson told 13News the incident, reported around 1 a.m. in the 9700 block of East 42nd Street, is being investigated as a possible drive-by shooting.

One person, a 4-year-old child, was shot in the leg. The victim was taken to Riley Hospital for Children and was reported to be in stable condition.

A second victim, a 14 year old, was said to have received a graze wound and received medical treatment at the scene.

Police said the shots were fired into the house from outside.

Officers are talking with witnesses and an investigation is underway.