Two Chicks and a Hammer closing Bates-Hendricks retail store, citing numerous 'challenges'

Customers can still buy products online for now, and there is a final meetup scheduled at the store Saturday, Oct. 7.

INDIANAPOLIS — Two Chicks and a Hammer is permanently closing their home décor retail storefront, Two Chicks District Co., at the end of 2023.

The successful mother-daughter duo of Mina Starsiak Hawk and Karen E. Laine, who have starred in HGTV's "Good Bones," highlighting their home renovation and designs, ran the store for three years. It is located at 1531 S. East St., near Madison Avenue and East Raymond Street.

"While this is the required business decision, the feeling that I am letting the neighborhood down has been one I have struggled with for the past year. I wanted to create a gathering place in Bates-Hendricks; a place for locals as well as visitors coming to our amazing city," owner Starsiak Hawk said in a statement. "I want to thank the local community as well as the incredibly dedicated fans of Good Bones for their support and for being part of this journey with me."

Starsiak Hawk said the business faced numerous challenges, especially having opened during COVID-19.

While the store is closing, they said neighbors can continue to support Two Chicks District Co. by shopping in-person and online through the end of the year, and can join them for one last ticketed event spending time with Starsiak Hawk at an event called "Meet & Mingle with Mina" on Saturday, Oct. 7.

"Good Bones" will end after its upcoming eighth season. Starsiak Hawk made the official announcement on her podcast.

"It is officially...it's a wrap, folks," Starsiak Hawk said. "It's the end of an era. I had to say goodbye to some people today that I have spent almost the last 10 years with."

Hawk and Laine started renovating homes in their neighborhood more than 15 years ago and opened their company Two Chicks and a Hammer.

Since then, the company has grown, as has their affiliation with the network. The pair and members of their crew have become staples on HGTV and have appeared on other programs, as well as competitions.

"The privilege we have had of being part something meaningful to so many fans over the years is one we cherish," the company wrote in a release.

Starsiak Hawk said in a statement that while the show is ending, the company's relationship with HGTV is not.