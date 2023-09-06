Two brothers sentenced to federal prison for heroin trafficking

Desmond Breedlove, 34, and DaJuan Breedlove, 23, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute and carrying a firearm to a drug trafficking crime.

INDIANAPOLIS — A pair of brothers will serve a combined sentence of 15 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to trafficking heroin.

Desmond Breedlove, 34, and DaJuan Breedlove, 23, both of Indianapolis, were arrested on May 29, 2021 after IMPD officers saw the two brothers conducting a drug deal in the area of E. 38th Street on the east side of Indianapolis.

According to court documents, IMPD officers observed handguns in each of the brothers' pockets. Officers then followed the two brothers in their car and witnessed the driver, later identified as the older brother Desmond, commit a traffic violation.

When officers pulled the brothers over, Desmond told officers he did not have a valid driver's license. Officers then searched the car and found two 9mm handguns in the glovebox along with three magazines of ammunition. Officers also found a .380 caliber magazine and a 30-round extended magazine as well as 21 grams of heroin and a digital scale.

The older brother, Desmond, had been released from federal prison in 2019 after serving 30 months for unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. At the time of his 2021 arrest, Desmond had been serving three years of federal supervised release.

“Our families continue to suffer far too many tragedies stemming from substance abuse and gun violence," said U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana, Zachary A. Myers. "Everyone deserves a neighborhood that is safe and free from armed drug dealers like these defendants.”