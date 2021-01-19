Two accused of robbery in gun sale meetup

Police say it happened Sunday at an Edinburgh home.

EDINBURGH, Ind. — Police in Edinburgh say two men were arrested Sunday after a report of a robbery during a transaction involving guns.

It happened Sunday in the 600 block of S. Pleasant Street. The police chief said the 58-year-old alleged victim said he went to an apartment to sell a gun and to look at another gun for possible purchase.

When he arrived, he said one of the men at the apartment took his gun, pointed it at him and told him to leave, according to police. He said another man refused to return the money that he brought for purchasing the other gun.

Edinburgh officers located the two suspects and detained them without incident. The guns and the money were recovered later.