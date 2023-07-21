Twin Aire residents hear plans for potential redevelopment

Neighbors living near the Community Justice Campus gathered to hear five proposals from developers and their plans for how they plan to transform the area.

INDIANAPOLIS — A gathering at the Community Justice Campus Thursday night was focused on just that: community.

Neighbors living near the center gathered to hear five proposals from developers and their plans for how they plan to transform the area.

"We are hoping for companies to bring in more restaurants. More commercial activity. More retail activity. We feel like the government presence is nice, but we need something more personable," said Rob Grigsby.

The proposed development will focus on the Twin Aire Shopping Plaza and Drive-In site located across the street from the CJC. Each proposal had a few common themes.

"Folks are looking for housing options. Home ownership options. There are a lot of references to work with Kroger," said the Department of Metropolitan Development Principal program manager for land and real estate Ike McCoy.

With the CJC settled there, the community and the city see that area as a prime place for development.

"It's going to bring a lot of folks to the neighborhood. We have roughly 2,000 public sector employees that spend some part of their day on the campus, and we think it will be a huge impact," McCoy said.

It's an impact neighbors want to be a part of. During the meeting, they asked questions and made sure to give their feedback on the developer's plans. It's something they believe is vital for the success of not only the project but the entire community.

"I think the voices are there. I've been involved in other community meetings they don't always listen. We have to sometimes speak louder and show up in a stronger force. I think the real power comes from the people, not the government," said Grigsby.