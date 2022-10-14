x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local

Tunnel to Towers Foundation to pay off fallen Bristol officer's mortgage

The Tunnel to Towers Fallen First Responder Home Program pays off mortgages for families of first responders killed in the line of duty.
Credit: Tunnel to Towers Foundation

CONNECTICUT, USA — The Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced on Friday they'd take on the mortgage held on the home of fallen Bristol Police Sergeant Dustin DeMonte. 

DeMonte was one of the two Bristol police members that were killed in Wednesday night's shooting.

RELATED: Cause, manner of deaths for 2 Bristol police officers released

“These cowardly acts of violence targeting our first responders have to stop. Instead of preparing to celebrate the birth of their third child, the Demonte family is now facing a future without their husband and father. Two children will grow up with only memories, while their youngest sibling was robbed of the opportunity to be held by their dad. I spoke with the family today, and assured them they will be able to stay in the home where they have made so many memories,” said Tunnel to Towers Chairman and CEO Frank Siller.

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines

The Tunnel to Towers Fallen First Responder Home Program pays off mortgages for families of law enforcement officers and firefighters who've been killed in the line of duty and leave behind young children.

RELATED: 'Just an amazing person': Brother remembers fallen Bristol police Sgt. Dustin DeMonte

If you'd like to learn more about the foundation click here

Sergeant Dustin DeMonte and his family

1 / 3
Tunnel to Towers Foundation

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM

 

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Operation Football: Week 9 Recap

Before You Leave, Check This Out