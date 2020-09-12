TSA officers stop gun at Indianapolis International Airport

This is the 30th firearm detected at the Indianapolis airport this year.

INDIANAPOLIS — Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers stopped a man from carrying a loaded handgun with 16 bullets onto an airplane at Indianapolis International Airport Tuesday.

Officials say at about 2:15 p.m., a TSA officer detected the gun in a local man’s carry-on bag.

TSA officials immediately alerted the Indianapolis International Airport Police Department and an officer responded who took possession of the weapon and escorted the passenger and weapon away from the checkpoint.

“Passengers are allowed to travel with their firearms and there is a procedure on TSA’s website that details the proper steps to follow,” TSA’s Indiana Federal Security Director Aaron Batt said in a release. “During this pandemic, bringing personal firearms to the security checkpoint can cause travelers to miss flights and cause delays. These unfortunate incidents may also prolong the passengers waiting in the security lines as well.”

TSA issues civil penalties to travelers who bring guns to a checkpoint. A typical first offense for carrying a loaded handgun into a checkpoint is $4,100.

If a traveler with a gun is a member of TSA PreCheck, that individual will lose their TSA PreCheck privileges for a period of time.