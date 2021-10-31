Trunk-or-treats see increase in popularity

Many parents feel the new trend provides a safer option for their children.

INDIANAPOLIS — A Halloween trend is taking over.

Trunk-or-treats are getting as popular, or more popular, than door-to-door trick-or-treating.

For the past few years Terry Triplett and this group of volunteers have been putting on this Trunk-or-Treat event for the Brightwood community.

"We want to see everybody's kids happy and enjoying themselves," said Triplett, a volunteer and parent.

As trunk-or-treats increase in popularity, Triplett said Halloween looks a lot different compared to when he was a kid, and he's not mad about it.

"You got people messing with kids. You can't really trust everybody with the food and stuff. You got people out here who have guns, and doing all that dumb stuff for nothing. So why do all that when you can come out here?" said Triplett.

Erika Thomas and her son Ezia believe trunk-or-treats are the way to go rather than going door-to-door.

"This is a safe environment. You know, you're going from trunk to trunk and you're just grabbing the candy and moving on. Kids are still having fun and they get to wear their costumes and it's safe," said Thomas.

Ezia said he would recommend other families try trunk-or-treating next Halloween.

"You can still watch your child while they go trick-or-treating, and you can keep your eye on them," said Ezia.

Some parents said they like trunk-or-treating because not only is it safer, but the candy is better.

"Here, we are going to load their bags up. Everybody here works. So, everybody made sure they went and got good candy," said Triplett.

Down the road firefighters with Indianapolis Fire Department Station 10 were also giving out candy. For them, they said it's all about building relationships.