Truck leaves I-70 downtown, slams into home

No injuries were reported in the Thursday evening crash.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police say the driver of a semi tractor-trailer had a suspected medical emergency that led to crashing the truck into a home Thursday.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. near I-70's North Split interchange.

Indiana State Police said the driver lost control of the semi and struck a guardrail before rolling down an embankment. The truck struck a house in the 1500 block of Arsenal Ave.

The home was under construction and was not occupied at the time of the crash.

The driver of the semi was checked for injury at the scene and released.