Truck hits apartment building; residents evacuate

INDIANAPOLIS — Residents of a near side apartment building had to evacuate during Thursday's lunch hour after a truck crashed into their building.

A resident of the Line Lofts on East Washington Street near Southeastern Avenue told 13News that Indianapolis Fire crews asked them to leave the building until investigators determined it was safe.

The driver of the truck was injured, but IFD did not release the severity of those injuries.