x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Truck hits apartment building; residents evacuate

The truck crashed into the Line Loft apartments on East Washington Street during Thursday's lunch hour.
Credit: Matt Whisner/WTHR
A truck hit the Line Loft Apartments on East Washington St. in Indianapolis Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023.

INDIANAPOLIS — Residents of a near side apartment building had to evacuate during Thursday's lunch hour after a truck crashed into their building.

A resident of the Line Lofts on East Washington Street near Southeastern Avenue told 13News that Indianapolis Fire crews asked them to leave the building until investigators determined it was safe. 

The driver of the truck was injured, but IFD did not release the severity of those injuries.

What caused the crash is under investigation, as is the extend of damage to the building.

Credit: Matt Whisner/WTHR
A truck hit the Line Loft Apartments on East Washington St. in Indianapolis Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Indiana 211 sees alarming increase in food referrals

Before You Leave, Check This Out