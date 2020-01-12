Truck crashes into Columbus home

The driver told officers that her vehicle was experiencing a brake problem.

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Thankfully, no one was hurt after a truck crashed into a home in Columbus Tuesday morning.

Columbus police say a local woman was cited after she reportedly crashed a truck into a home in the 3100 block of Flintwood Drive around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

When officers arrived, they spoke to the driver of the truck, Denise L. Bruton, 54, of Columbus, who said that she was traveling east on Chapel Drive, when her vehicle experienced a brake problem.

Bruton told officers she was unable to stop her truck which continued east across Flintwood Drive and struck the home.

No one inside the home was injured.

Bruton was cited by CPD officers for Driving While Suspended with a Prior Conviction and Operating a Vehicle Without Insurance.