Truck crashes into Bargersville home

No injuries were reported in the incident.
Credit: Bargersville Fire Department

BARGERSVILLE, Ind. — Early in the morning on July 13, Bargersville and White River Township Fire Departments responded to a call about a vehicle into the side of a house. 

Upon arriving at the scene, first responders located a black pickup truck that had struck the side of a house near the intersection of Travis Road and Morgantown Road

The truck had significant damage to the front bumper and hood, but otherwise appeared to have held up safely during the impact. The house however was left with a gaping hole in what appears to be a bedroom. 

No injuries were reported in the crash. Fire department officials did not specify whether the house suffered any significant structural damage. 

