Owners of troubled Indianapolis apartment complex finalizing sale of property

Last week, city officials announced plans to sue the owners of the apartment complex, which had over 21 fire runs last year alone.

INDIANAPOLIS — A troubled north Indianapolis apartment complex may soon have new ownership.

The city had given the management of the Lakeside Pointe Apartments in Nora a week to get their act together or they'd sue the owners.

Last week, Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett announced the city was planning to sue the owners of Lakeside Pointe under the state's nuisance property law if "real progress" on living conditions wasn't made by Jan. 31.

City officials said tenants have dealt with collapsed ceilings, a lack of heat or water, and unanswered maintenance requests for more than a year. On top of that, firefighters were called to the complex at least 21 times last year.

"There must be real consequences for charging Indianapolis residents to live in unacceptable and uninhabitable conditions," Hogsett said on Jan. 25. "That should not be the way of life in any city but especially not in our city."

Hundreds of violations have been filed against Lakeside Pointe by the city and county since 2017, Hogsett said.

Tuesday, a spokesperson for the city told 13News the owners of the apartment complex are close to finalizing a sale of the property. That sale is expected to be completed by the end of the month.