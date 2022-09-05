Teen killed in Shelby County crash

Deputies said the crash happened early Saturday in the 5800 block of North London Road, near West 600 North, in Fairland.

FAIRLAND, Ind. — The Triton Central school community is mourning the loss of a student.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said 16-year-old Nick Winter died Saturday morning in a crash in the 5800 block of North London Road, near West 600 North, in Fairland.

The coroner’s office said Winter died from blunt force trauma.

The Triton Central High School gymnasium will open at 6 p.m. Monday for students needing counselling and support services.

The Shelby County Coroner’s Office said toxicology results are pending.