Teen killed in Shelby County crash

FAIRLAND, Ind. — The Triton Central school community is mourning the loss of a student.
The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said 16-year-old Nick Winter died Saturday morning in a crash in the 5800 block of North London Road, near West 600 North, in Fairland.
The coroner’s office said Winter died from blunt force trauma.
The Triton Central High School gymnasium will open at 6 p.m. Monday for students needing counselling and support services.
The Shelby County Coroner’s Office said toxicology results are pending.
What other people are reading:
- Florida 3-year-old goes viral in photos with her 'Creepy Chloe' baby doll
- Body found of child matching description of missing Plainfield girl
- Westfield road rage suspect recently completed anger management counseling
- Indiana AG reaches $15M settlement over slow internet speeds
- 16-year-old girl wounded in east Indianapolis shooting Sunday morning
- 1 dead, 5 injured in multiple-vehicle crash on Indy's south side