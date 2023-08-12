Trial set for Monday for man charged with attempted murder of his son-in-law

Mark Wilburn, 57, allegedly shot his son-in-law in front of his two grandchildren in January 2020.

LEBANON, Ind — A man charged with the attempted murder of his son-in-law is set to go to trial Aug. 14, according to our partners at The Lebanon Reporter.

Mark Wilburn, 57, allegedly shot his son-in-law in front of his grandchildren, while also almost shooting one of the children, in January 2020.

The son-in-law, Michael Maxwell, survived the injuries.

The shooting happened after Maxwell arrived at the house of his estranged wife, Wilburn's daughter, to pick up his children after being granted custody. Wilburn was allegedly upset over comments Maxwell made to the Indiana Department of Child Services.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Wilburn's grandchildren told police that he pointed a gun at their father's head before shooting him. The youngest child said "Papaw" almost shot him as well.