Jeremy Farmer's murder trial underway in killing of his father in Indianapolis

Roger "Fred" Farmer's remains were found at an Ameri-Stor Self Storage after people smelled an odor and reported it to police.

INDIANAPOLIS — Jeremy Farmer's trial in the 2019 murder of his father Roger "Fred" Farmer wrapped up Tuesday.

Police discovered Roger's body after workers at the Ameri-Stor Self Storage reported smelling an odor. He had been missing since Nov. 22, 2019, when he was last seen at his home on the west side of Indianapolis.

In 2021, Jeremy was arrested and charged with murder.

Jeremy's sisters helped police get enough evidence to arrest him. They said they got suspicious when their father didn't show up for Thanksgiving or Christmas celebrations in 2019. They also believed Jeremy was sending messages from their father's phone.

Jeremy was living at his father's home at the time of Fred's disappearance.

In court April 5, 2023, Jeremy said Fred let him move in because Jeremy was living in a hotel room. Jeremy said he and his father were starting up a landscaping business, and that he had an opioid problem and was committing fraud.

Jeremy testified that he and his dad bought a truck on Fred's credit card and Jeremy was supposed to be making payments. Jeremy said when his check bounced, Fred demanded money. He said Fred was taking drugs and drinking alcohol when the two of them got in a fight.

Jeremy said his father threatened to take the truck away, so he threatened he would turn Fred over to police for his drug use.

Jeremy claims his father pulled a gun and said, "I should have done this a long time ago." Jeremy said the two then struggled over the gun and Fred was shot.

"I panicked. I didn't know what to do," Jeremy testified.

Jeremy said he took off for a couple days and then came back to Fred's home. Police said he was captured on video using his father's debit card at a Lowe’s store on Nov. 18, 2019. He purchased heavy duty cleaning wipes, Febreze, a 96-gallon trash can, germicidal bleach, a Duracell flashlight, Venom brand latex gloves, extra heavy plastic drop cloths, and Tide detergent pods.

Court records also showed Fred's bank account was emptied and credit cards were used after his disappearance, and Jeremy changed his father's account contact information to his own email.

According to IMPD, Jeremy Farmer rented the unit in November 2019.

