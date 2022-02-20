Trevor Noah will bring comedy tour to Indianapolis

Live Nation said that due to "overwhelming fan demand" the tour was extended to 2022 with 21 new shows, including Indianapolis.

INDIANAPOLIS — Trevor Noah, the host of "The Daily Show," has expanded his comedy tour to include a show in Indianapolis early next year.

Noah's "Back To Abnormal" world tour kicked off in London with two sold-out shows and will continue in dozens of U.S. cities including Washington D.C., Houston, Chicago and Los Angeles before wrapping up the 2021 leg of the tour.

Live Nation reported that due to "overwhelming fan demand" the tour was extended to 2022 with 21 new shows, including Indianapolis, being added before the tour closes in Toronto.

Noah will perform at Gainbridge Fieldhouse (formerly Bankers Life Fieldhouse) on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022.

Some other cities that he'll perform in include:

Friday, November 19, 2021 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

Saturday, November 20, 2021 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Saturday, April 2, 2022 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Friday, April 22, 2022 – St. Louis, MO – Chaifetz Arena

General tickets for the new 2022 tour dates go on sale Friday, Oct. 1, at 10 a.m. on LiveNation.com.