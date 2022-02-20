Trevor Noah will bring comedy tour to Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Trevor Noah, the host of "The Daily Show," has expanded his comedy tour to include a show in Indianapolis early next year.
Noah's "Back To Abnormal" world tour kicked off in London with two sold-out shows and will continue in dozens of U.S. cities including Washington D.C., Houston, Chicago and Los Angeles before wrapping up the 2021 leg of the tour.
Live Nation reported that due to "overwhelming fan demand" the tour was extended to 2022 with 21 new shows, including Indianapolis, being added before the tour closes in Toronto.
Noah will perform at Gainbridge Fieldhouse (formerly Bankers Life Fieldhouse) on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022.
Some other cities that he'll perform in include:
- Friday, November 19, 2021 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena
- Saturday, November 20, 2021 – Chicago, IL – United Center
- Saturday, April 2, 2022 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
- Friday, April 22, 2022 – St. Louis, MO – Chaifetz Arena
General tickets for the new 2022 tour dates go on sale Friday, Oct. 1, at 10 a.m. on LiveNation.com.
In addition to being the host of "The Daily Show," Noah has written, produced, and starred in 11 comedy specials, including his most recent, “Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia." He's also the author of the #1 New York Times bestseller “Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood."