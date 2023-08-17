Indy man convicted in 2021 murder of Dylan McGinnis

Travis Lang has been convicted of murder in the 2021 shooting death of Dylan McGinnis.

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced Aug. 17 that Travis Lang, who was 23 at the time of the shooting, was found guilty of felony murder, two counts of felony robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, and a misdemeanor charge of carrying a handgun without a permit.

On Oct. 1, 2021 IMPD officers responded to the 2900 block of East 11th Street on a report of a person shot. Officers located McGinnis inside his car suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. A second victim was found with a gunshot wound to her leg.

Prior to the shooting, Lang and the surviving victim began arguing about money. The altercation escalated, and Lang eventually fired multiple shots into the surviving victim's vehicle. The bullets struck the victim and killed McGinnis.