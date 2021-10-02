Traumatic brain injury survivors celebrate accomplishments at Brain Bolt 5k

About 500 runners and walkers participated in the Brain Bolt 5k. Together they raised more than $140,000.

CARMEL, Ind. — Each year, thousands of Hoosiers suffer from traumatic brain injuries. Many of those survivors celebrated their triumphs towards recovery Saturday in the Brain Bolt 5k in Carmel.

The 6th annual event benefits the treatment and care of traumatic brain injuries. It was canceled last year due to the pandemic.

Hundreds of runners and walkers came out to participate. Some even shared stories of survival.

Dr. Ben Rodgers, a surgeon at Goodman Campbell said over the last couple of years the trauma center has remained busy with incoming patients.

"Our patients are people who, prior to their injury, were just getting started with their lives, getting ready to get back to society. Part of our goal is to try to maintain that so that our patients can get back to that, sort of, functioning level in society," said Rodgers.

