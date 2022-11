According to IMPD, the Republic trash truck hit the concrete bridge shortly before 8 a.m. and caught fire.

INDIANAPOLIS — East New York Street was shut down at LaSalle Street on the east side of Indianapolis during Monday morning's rush hour after a trash truck hit a railroad overpass and caught fire.

According to IMPD, the Republic trash truck hit the concrete bridge shortly before 8 a.m. and caught fire.

IFD responded and extinguished the fire.

The driver of the truck was not hurt.

New York Street was closed for a bridge inspection.