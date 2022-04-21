How to take part in cleanups at Indianapolis parks on Earth Day

INDIANAPOLIS — (NOTE: The video above is from a previous report on ways to help the environment in honor of Earth Day's 50th anniversary.)
Earth Day has been recognized every year on April 22 since 1970 to mark the anniversary of the birth of the modern environmental movement.
Indy Parks is asking residents to take part in cleanups at one of its 213 parks and on city trails to commemorate the annual event.
Keep Indianapolis Beautiful will supply bags and gloves to volunteers who don't have their own. These supplies can be picked up at the following parks' family and nature centers during regular business hours:
- Bethel Park
- Broad Ripple Park
- Brookside Park
- Christian Park
- Eagle Creek Park
- Ellenberger Park
- Frederick Douglass Park
- Garfield Park
- Holliday Park
- Indy Island Aquatic Center
- Indianapolis World Sports Park
- Krannert Park
- Kuntz Soccer Stadium
- Municipal Gardens
- Perry Park
- Pride Park
- Rhodius Park
- Riverside Park
- Southeastway Park
- Thatcher Park
- Washington Park
- Watkins Park
- Windsor Village Park
In addition to the cleanup callout, Indy Parks shared several tips to keep the environment clean year-round:
- Cleaning up and disposing of trash properly when visiting a local park.
- Limiting the amount of plastic used in daily life.
- Reduce, reuse and recycle.
What other people are reading:
- 4 children died in Fort Wayne mobile home fire
- 13 victims of Larry Nassar seeking $130M from FBI over assaults that happened after 2015
- Umpire shortage cancels Indiana high school baseball games
- Hershey offering free Reese’s for a year — or even for life
- Carjacker dies in crash moments after assaulting 72-year-old Texas grandmother