How to take part in cleanups at Indianapolis parks on Earth Day

Keep Indianapolis Beautiful will supply bags and gloves to volunteers who don't have their own.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — (NOTE: The video above is from a previous report on ways to help the environment in honor of Earth Day's 50th anniversary.)

Earth Day has been recognized every year on April 22 since 1970 to mark the anniversary of the birth of the modern environmental movement.

Indy Parks is asking residents to take part in cleanups at one of its 213 parks and on city trails to commemorate the annual event.

Keep Indianapolis Beautiful will supply bags and gloves to volunteers who don't have their own. These supplies can be picked up at the following parks' family and nature centers during regular business hours:

Bethel Park

Broad Ripple Park

Brookside Park

Christian Park

Eagle Creek Park

Ellenberger Park

Frederick Douglass Park

Garfield Park

Holliday Park

Indy Island Aquatic Center

Indianapolis World Sports Park

Krannert Park

Kuntz Soccer Stadium

Municipal Gardens

Perry Park

Pride Park

Rhodius Park

Riverside Park

Southeastway Park

Thatcher Park

Washington Park

Watkins Park

Windsor Village Park

In addition to the cleanup callout, Indy Parks shared several tips to keep the environment clean year-round:

Cleaning up and disposing of trash properly when visiting a local park.

Limiting the amount of plastic used in daily life.

Reduce, reuse and recycle.