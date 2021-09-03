Indianapolis trash and curbside recycling operating on a slide schedule following Labor Day

Trash and recycling services will return to normal on Monday, Sept. 13.

INDIANAPOLIS — Trash service in Indianapolis will slide a day due to the Labor Day Weekend.

Curbside recycling, residential and heavy trash service will be affected.

The schedule will change for the week to the following:

Residents with normal pickup on Monday will have service Tuesday, September 7.

Residents with normal pickup on Tuesday will have service Wednesday, September 8.

Residents with normal pickup on Wednesday will have service Thursday, September 9.

Residents with normal pickup on Thursday will have service Friday, September 10.

Residents with normal pickup on Friday will have service Saturday, September 11.

Trash and recycling services will return to normal on Monday, Sept. 13.

For more information on trash collection, please visit indy.gov. To report any trash and city-related issues, please use the RequestIndy portal online or the mobile app on your smartphone. You can also report trash related and other issues around the city by calling the Mayor’s Action Center (MAC) at 317- 327-4622.