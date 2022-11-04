Training exercise leads to discovery of several stolen vehicles in the White River

Police said some of the vehicles reported stolen dated back to 2008.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Conservation Officers found five stolen vehicles during a recent training exercise in the White River in Indianapolis.

Police said crews were completing sonar training when they discovered the stolen vehicles nearly 40 yards from the shore and in 12 feet of water.

Curtis Garage and Wrecker Service assisted officers with removing the vehicles.