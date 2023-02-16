Train hits semi-trailer in Brownsburg

Police said nobody was hurt and no chemical spills are involved.

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — A train and semi-trailer collided in Brownsburg late Thursday morning, closing Northfield Drive just north of U.S. 136.

Nobody was injured and no chemical spills are involved, according to Brownsburg Police.

**AVOID THE AREA OF EAST NORTHFIELD DRIVE & US 136** While emergency personnel work on an accident involving a semi & train. East Northfield Drive will be closed for clean-up. (No injuries and no chemical spills are involved) pic.twitter.com/hPlL20tz3K — Brownsburg Police Department (@bburgpolice) February 16, 2023

Emergency crews were called to the scene just before 11:30 a.m.

Traffic on Northfield Drive is currently detoured ot Motorsports Way.

No traffic is being permitted north of U.S. 136 East on Northfield Drive.

Clean up is underway and police are asking the general public to avoid the area.