Train hits semi-trailer in Brownsburg

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — A train and semi-trailer collided in Brownsburg late Thursday morning, closing Northfield Drive just north of U.S. 136.
Nobody was injured and no chemical spills are involved, according to Brownsburg Police.
Emergency crews were called to the scene just before 11:30 a.m.
Traffic on Northfield Drive is currently detoured ot Motorsports Way.
No traffic is being permitted north of U.S. 136 East on Northfield Drive.
Clean up is underway and police are asking the general public to avoid the area.
