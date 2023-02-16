x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Train hits semi-trailer in Brownsburg

Police said nobody was hurt and no chemical spills are involved.

More Videos

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — A train and semi-trailer collided in Brownsburg late Thursday morning, closing Northfield Drive just north of U.S. 136. 

Nobody was injured and no chemical spills are involved, according to Brownsburg Police.

Credit: Scott Allen/WTHR
Nobody was injured when a train hit a semi-trailer on Northfield Drive in Brownsburg, Ind. Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023.

Emergency crews were called to the scene just before 11:30 a.m. 

Traffic on Northfield Drive is currently detoured ot Motorsports Way.  

No traffic is being permitted north of U.S. 136 East on Northfield Drive. 

Clean up is underway and police are asking the general public to avoid the area.

Check back for updates.

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out