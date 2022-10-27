Train hits semi stuck on tracks in Hancock County, driver escapes without injury

First responders were called to the area of 400 West and State Road 67, between McCordsville and Fortville, around 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — A semi driver escaped unharmed after the flatbed they were towing was hit by a train in Hancock County Thursday morning.

First responders were called to the area of 400 West and State Road 67, between McCordsville and Fortville, around 9:30 a.m. for a report of a vehicle struck by a train.

A semi with a flatbed was preparing to cross train tracks near the intersection when the trailer got stuck on the tracks. The driver saw a train coming and escaped the semi unharmed, police said.

No one on the train was injured.