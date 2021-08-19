LIVE: Train derails in Fountaintown

The derailment has shut down State Road 9 north of U.S. 52 in Shelby County

FOUNTAINTOWN, Ind. — A train derailment in Shelby County shut down traffic on State Road 9 north of U.S. 52 Thursday morning.

The cars from a westbound CSX train are off the track in Fountaintown, just northwest of the intersection of U.S. 52 and S.R. 9. Division Street in Fountaintown is also closed.

Shelby County reports the train consists of 126 cars, with 47 loaded the remainder empty.

Images from the scene show at least three tank cars are off the tracks.

Emergency crews are on the scene assessing damage.

Shelby Co. authorities were going door-to-door along Division Road in Fountaintown to warn residents of possible evacuations.

Hancock County 500 South is also closed between 100 East and Meridian Road.

There is no time table for when the crossings will reopen.

Traffic Alert for Hancock County: Train derailment at the Division Rd crossing in Fountaintown. There is no threat to the public. There is no time table for when the crossings will reopen. CSX authorities are on the scene. pic.twitter.com/IiVE6WXwWv — Greenfield Police (@GreenfieldIN_PD) August 19, 2021