WATCH: Train collides with stalled semi on Indy's near northeast side

Thankfully, nobody was injured in the crash.

INDIANAPOLIS — An off-duty Indianapolis firefighter captured the moment a train collided with a stalled semi-tractor trailer on the city's near northeast side Thursday morning.

According to IFD, the crash happened around 8:15 a.m. on the train tracks at Massachusetts Avenue and North Olney Street. IFD said nobody was injured in the crash.

8:13 AM - An off duty #IFD firefighter captures the moment a train collides with a stalled semi on the tracks at Massachusetts Ave & Olney St. Thankfully no injuries. Flash 🔥 caused by starch contained in semi trailer - extinguished quickly. @CSX investigating pic.twitter.com/t6x4BvUJB1 — Indianapolis Fire Department 🚒 (@IFD_NEWS) September 30, 2021

IFD said the crash started a flash fire, which was caused by starch in the semi, but it was extinguished quickly.

CSX Transportation is now investigating.