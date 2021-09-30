x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

WATCH: Train collides with stalled semi on Indy's near northeast side

Thankfully, nobody was injured in the crash.

INDIANAPOLIS — An off-duty Indianapolis firefighter captured the moment a train collided with a stalled semi-tractor trailer on the city's near northeast side Thursday morning.

According to IFD, the crash happened around 8:15 a.m. on the train tracks at Massachusetts Avenue and North Olney Street. IFD said nobody was injured in the crash.

IFD said the crash started a flash fire, which was caused by starch in the semi, but it was extinguished quickly.

CSX Transportation is now investigating.

What other people are reading: 