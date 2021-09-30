WATCH: Train collides with stalled semi on Indy's near northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — An off-duty Indianapolis firefighter captured the moment a train collided with a stalled semi-tractor trailer on the city's near northeast side Thursday morning.
According to IFD, the crash happened around 8:15 a.m. on the train tracks at Massachusetts Avenue and North Olney Street. IFD said nobody was injured in the crash.
IFD said the crash started a flash fire, which was caused by starch in the semi, but it was extinguished quickly.
CSX Transportation is now investigating.
