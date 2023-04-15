Trafalgar woman dies in crash on S.R. 135

Mary Gossage, 79, was a passenger in a pickup truck that was hit by another truck Friday.

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — A Trafalgar women was killed in a crash of two pickup trucks on State Road 135 west of Trafalgar Friday afternoon, according to the Johnson County Sheriff's Office.

Mary Gossage, 79, was a passenger in a blue Chevy truck that her husband, Hugh Gossage, 79, was driving east on S.R. 135 shortly after 3:30 p.m. when another truck driven by Jeremiah May turned in front of them, resulting in a crash.

The Gossages were taken to IU Health-Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis where Mary Gossage died of her injuries.

May, of Morgantown was heading west and attempting to turn left onto Johnson County Road 500 West when he struck the Gossage truck. The sheriff said May told deputies that he didn’t see the Gossage truck approaching from the west before turning.

Hugh Gossage didn't speak to investigators before he was taken to the hospital due to the extent of his injuries.