Trafalgar officer injured in the line of duty receives Sagamore of the Wabash

Dustin Moody was paralyzed in a crash last year when he was trying to pull over a suspected impaired driver.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — A Trafalgar police officer who was injured in the line of duty has received an honor from the state of Indiana.

Officer Dustin Moody was presented with a Sagamore of the Wabash Wednesday by Gov. Eric Holcomb.

Moody was paralyzed in a crash last year when he was trying to pull over an alleged impaired driver.

Holcomb thanked Moody for his service and told him the state stands behind him and his family.