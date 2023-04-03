Traders Lane over I-65 will close next Monday

INDIANAPOLIS — Traders Lane over Interstate 65 is expected to close for a bridge demolition and reconstruction on April 10, the Indiana Department of Transportation announced Monday.
INDOT contractor Beaty Construction announced the bridge closure on Traders Lane over I-65, which is near Eagle Creek Park and Traders' Point.
There will be work in the median and on the sides of I-65, but two lanes of traffic will remain on I-65.
INDOT said there will be some full closures during the night on I-65 for demolition and beam setting. When the full closures occur on I-65, motorists will utilize the detour from I-865 to I-465.
The bridge work is expected to be complete in mid-October, weather permitting.
The first of these full closures will happen on northbound I-65 on Saturday, April 15 at 7 p.m. through Sunday, April 16 at 7 a.m. The southbound I-65 lanes will remain open.
The detour for Traders Lane over I-65 is Wilson Road to Fishback Road to North Raceway Road to 56th Street to Lafayette Road, and back to Traders Lane.
INDOT encourages drivers to consider worker safety by slowing down, using extra caution and driving distraction-free when travelling in and around all work zones.