Traders Lane over I-65 will close next Monday

When the full closures occur on I-65, motorists will utilize the detour from I-865 to I-465.

INDIANAPOLIS — Traders Lane over Interstate 65 is expected to close for a bridge demolition and reconstruction on April 10, the Indiana Department of Transportation announced Monday.

INDOT contractor Beaty Construction announced the bridge closure on Traders Lane over I-65, which is near Eagle Creek Park and Traders' Point.

There will be work in the median and on the sides of I-65, but two lanes of traffic will remain on I-65.

INDOT said there will be some full closures during the night on I-65 for demolition and beam setting. When the full closures occur on I-65, motorists will utilize the detour from I-865 to I-465.

The bridge work is expected to be complete in mid-October, weather permitting.

The first of these full closures will happen on northbound I-65 on Saturday, April 15 at 7 p.m. through Sunday, April 16 at 7 a.m. The southbound I-65 lanes will remain open.

The detour for Traders Lane over I-65 is Wilson Road to Fishback Road to North Raceway Road to 56th Street to Lafayette Road, and back to Traders Lane.