Town of Speedway considers permit for short-term rentals

A proposed ordinance would require property owners to get a one-time permit for $150 per property that they would need to renew every year at no cost.

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — There's no busier time in the Town of Speedway than the month of May, when hundreds of thousands of people come to see the Greatest Spectacle in Racing.

With all those people needing to stay somewhere, renting a house near the track for the weekend is definitely an option.

"We're completely fine with short-term rentals in our community," said Grant Kleinhenz, Town of Speedway town manager.

Going forward, though, town officials want to regulate short-term rentals.

A proposed ordinance would require property owners to get a one-time permit for $150 per property that they would need to renew every year at no cost.

"One of the big purposes of the permit is contact information, phone numbers, emails, addresses, mailing addresses so if there is an issue we know who to get in contact with," Kleinhenz said.

Right now, town officials estimate they have between 100 and 150 short-term rentals in Speedway. Requiring permits would give them an exact number.

Under the ordinance, property owners would be required to give short-term renters a list of rules.

"They need to follow the same rules that all of our residents follow regarding parking, noise, maintenance of the property, and upkeep of landscaping and grass, all of those things need to be done by those owners as well," Kleinhenz said.

Speedway's town council is also considering a maximum occupancy ordinance that would go hand-in-hand with the permitting one. Right now, Speedway doesn't have the kind of ordinance that regulates how many people can sleep overnight in a home depending on its size.

"So you can't sleep 35 people in a three-bedroom house," Kleinhenz said.

The ordinance has a "three strikes you're out" rule for a property with repeated violations when it comes to noise, parking, garbage and not keeping the property maintained.

If you lose your permit, you'd have to wait a year before applying again.

"I'm thankful the town is going to put some regulations on it and require permits," said longtime Speedway resident Amy Atteberry, who has used short-time rentals before and doesn't mind them in her hometown.

Her neighbor Sally Weiss, also a Speedway native, feels differently.

"People that come in and go out. We don't know who they are. We don't know if they're going to take care of the properties and parties," Weiss said.

"We've all lived next to a property that doesn't follow the rules and that can make life very very difficult," Kleinhenz said.