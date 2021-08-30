ISP-applied tourniquet, seat belt save man's life in I-70 single-vehicle crash

Before medics arrived, ISP Sgt. Brent Robinson cut away the seat belt holding the driver in place, and quickly applied a tourniquet to his bleeding arm.

CLAY COUNTY, Ind — An Indiana State Police trooper's quick action — as well as a seat belt — possibly saved a man's life Sunday morning in Clay County.

Troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 70 west, near the 27-mile marker, around 7:30 a.m.

According to the preliminary investigation, 46-year-old Jon D. Bachelor, of Brazil, Indiana, was driving a 2004 Ford SUV and lost control of his vehicle and overcorrected, which caused his vehicle to leave the Interstate and travel into the median. The SUV rolled several times before stopping on its passenger side against the median guide wire.

ISP Sgt. Brent Robinson, along with several good Samaritans, pushed the vehicle off the guide wire.

Before medics arrived, Robinson saw heavy bleeding coming from one of Bachelor's arms, so Robinson cut away the seat belt holding Bachelor in place, and quickly applied a tourniquet to his bleeding arm to stop the blood loss.

Bachelor was then flown to an Indianapolis hospital to treat his injuries.

“It was good that the driver was wearing his seat belt. It kept him secured in his seat, which prevented him from being ejected from the vehicle. The situation could have been so much worse," Robinson said.

ISP is using this incident to remind all drivers and passengers to wear their seat belts, and that the seat belt is designed to secure the occupants of vehicles against harmful movement that may result from a collision or a sudden stop.

Indiana State Police was also assisted by the Clay County Sheriff’s Department, Jackson Township Volunteer Fire Department, Trans Care, Air Evac and Edington’s Wrecker Service.