TobyMac to perform in Indianapolis in March 2023

INDIANAPOLIS — Seven-time Grammy award-winning artist TobyMac will perform in Indianapolis during his 2023 TobyMac Hits Deep Tour.

TobyMac will perform at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in downtown Indianapolis on the last leg of the tour on March 19, 2023. Tickets go on sale Thursday, Sept. 22.

The annual tour begins Jan. 26. It features 30 dates and each of the performances will be a night of music and fun for the entire family, a news release said.

Fans will hear TobyMac's hits as well as new songs from his recent release "LIFE AFTER DEATH," which debuted as Billboard's No. 1 Christian and Gospel record of the week during street week.

They'll also get to enjoy several other artists during the tour, including CROWDER, Cochren & Co., Tasha Layton, Jon Reddick, and Terrian.

There will be a special fan appreciation launch discount to kick off ticket sales. For a 20% discount on standard tickets use the code INSIDER. A news release said the code is only valid from Sept. 22 to Oct. 13.

