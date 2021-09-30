USPS hosting job fair Thursday in Tipton

The job fair takes place Thursday, Sept. 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 203 E. Jefferson St.

TIPTON, Ind. — Attention, jobseekers: The United States Postal Service is hosting a job fair in Tipton, Indiana.

USPS is currently hiring for the following positions:

City carrier assistants — Starting pay at $18.51 per hour

Rural carrier assistants — Starting pay at $19.06 per hour

Assistant rural carriers — Starting pay at $19.06 per hour

Click here to apply online.

Those interested in driving positions must have a valid state driver’s license, a safe driving record and two years of unsupervised experience driving passenger cars or larger.

USPS said all COVID-19 safety guidelines will be required, including face coverings and social distancing.

Tipton is roughly 50 miles north of downtown Indianapolis.