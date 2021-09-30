USPS hosting job fair Thursday in Tipton

TIPTON, Ind. — Attention, jobseekers: The United States Postal Service is hosting a job fair in Tipton, Indiana.
USPS is currently hiring for the following positions:
- City carrier assistants — Starting pay at $18.51 per hour
- Rural carrier assistants — Starting pay at $19.06 per hour
- Assistant rural carriers — Starting pay at $19.06 per hour
Click here to apply online.
Those interested in driving positions must have a valid state driver’s license, a safe driving record and two years of unsupervised experience driving passenger cars or larger.
USPS said all COVID-19 safety guidelines will be required, including face coverings and social distancing.
Tipton is roughly 50 miles north of downtown Indianapolis.
