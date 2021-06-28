Tipton County Pork Festival returns in September

TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. — The Tipton County Pork Festival will return for its 53rd year on Sept. 9-11.
The festival is expected to have a full lineup of entertainments beginning Thursday, Sept. 9, with the annual kickoff parade that begins at 5:30 p.m.
During the event festival-goers will be able to pig out on their favorite pork chops, pork burgers, ribs, pulled pork and bacon burgers.
There will also be a Tipton County Port Festival Pageant. This year the pageant committee has created a new pageant for girls in their "in-between" ages. Eligible ages for the junior miss competition is 10-12 years old.
The festival will conclude on Saturday, Sept. 11, with a grand parade at 2 p.m.
Brice Delph, the festival's vice president, said he and the rest of the festival committee are working with the necessary authorities to ensure the festival is safe for all people to attend.