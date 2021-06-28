Tipton County Pork Festival returns in September

Festival-goers will be able to pig out on their favorite pork chops, pork burgers, ribs, pulled pork and bacon burgers.

TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. — The Tipton County Pork Festival will return for its 53rd year on Sept. 9-11.

The festival is expected to have a full lineup of entertainments beginning Thursday, Sept. 9, with the annual kickoff parade that begins at 5:30 p.m.

During the event festival-goers will be able to pig out on their favorite pork chops, pork burgers, ribs, pulled pork and bacon burgers.

There will also be a Tipton County Port Festival Pageant. This year the pageant committee has created a new pageant for girls in their "in-between" ages. Eligible ages for the junior miss competition is 10-12 years old.

The festival will conclude on Saturday, Sept. 11, with a grand parade at 2 p.m.