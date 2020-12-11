Tipton chief wants to offer 'signing bonus' for police officers

The offer is intended to encourage existing officers to transfer to Tipton PD.

TIPTON, Ind. — Hoping to attract a larger number of qualified officers for openings on the police department, the city of Tipton is considering big financial inducements.

According to our newsgathering partners at the Kokomo Tribune, the city wants to offer a $5,000 signing bonus for officers to move from other police departments to join Tipton PD.

Besides the lateral transfer offer, the city may change policy requiring officers' homes to be inside Tipton County.

“We’re this little hub with all these big counties around us, and they keep going up and up and up, and we’re staying right here,” Police Chief Jeff Stout said of officer pay. “We’ve got to do something to entice these people to come in and work for us.”

Applications for open positions have dropped in recent years, according to Stout. The problem is common to smaller police departments as larger communities often offer higher pay and less-restrictive residency rules.

Stout's proposal would offer the conditional bonus to current police officers who take jobs with the Tipton department. The premium would have to be repaid if the officer left TPD to join another department within three years.