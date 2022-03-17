Tipsy Truck brings booze to you

The Tipsy Truck is racking up the miles because business is booming!

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — On St. Patrick's Day, a few adult beverages are consumed in central Indiana. Some would even call it a tradition. But this year, the bar can come to you!

“During the pandemic, I saw everyone had food trucks, right?” said Zionsville resident Sarah Hine. “Well, why would we not want to do booze that way?”

So, Hine came up with “Tipsy Truck,” which is a food truck that doesn’t serve food.

“This was a way to bring all that cool wine and beer to your actual neighborhood or festival, where we just haven't had that before,” Hine said. “It was a fun way to branch out from that brick-and-mortar style.”

And Hine has experience in the world of alcohol distribution.

“I had a wine bar in Zionsville for just over a year. We opened six months prior to the pandemic, so that didn't really help us,” Hine said. “We closed in September of 2020, but I loved wine, and people loved all the different wines that we carried. So, we still wanted to be able to bring that, and now, all that someone has to do is pre-book us."

Parents, fear not: The Tipsy Truck is not rolling through neighborhoods serving up alcohol like an ice cream truck. You have to request their services on their website.

“We need at least two weeks notice to be able to get the permits and everything in place that we need for the state,” Hine said. “We have some barriers that actually say ‘No Minors,’ and we still ID everybody who comes through.”

Tipsy Truck is racking up the miles because, according to Hines, business is booming.

“Last year was our first year, and we did over 400 events,” she said. “This year, we already have 250 bookings, so it's really been great for us.”

Hine takes pride in her drink menu, which includes Tipsy Truck’s signature item, The Wine Slushie.