Tips for hydrangea care | Pat Sullivan

Pat Sullivan has the best advice for how to care for hydrangeas this year.

INDIANAPOLIS — One of the most popular plant series in the garden centers and in your home are hydrangeas.

For some people, hydrangeas can be a source of frustration. To start off, it's crucial to get the right plant in the right area!

For example, if you have a sunny area, you would want a panicled hydrangea - or hydrangea paniculata. The Quick Fire hydrangea brand is perfect for sunny spots. It's a little taller, but smaller versions are available and they don't require too much pruning.

The panicled hydrangeas generally will start blooming about mid-June. And then they have a second show. These are the ones that come out kind of green, they turn pure white, and then they'll fade to pink and then red.

But the ones that, in Pat Sullivan's experience everyone loves are mountain hydrangeas - sometimes referred to as macro hydrangeas.

Oftentimes people turn to these when they want a shade hydrangea, but these hydrangeas don't necessarily do well in shade.

They just don't like the sun, and there's a difference. These hydrangeas are generally the pink or the blue hydrangeas, and do not tolerate afternoon sun.