Some Tippecanoe County businesses returning to 100 percent capacity

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — The Tippecanoe County Health Department announced Friday that businesses and other retail establishments can return to 100 percent capacity beginning Saturday, Jan. 30 at 12:01 a.m.
The health department said the county's seven-day positivity rate for all tests has remained under 10 percent for 14 consecutive days.
As a result, retail businesses, cultural, and entertainment venues can open at 100 percent capacity, provided that adequate social distancing is maintained.
Gyms and fitness centers may also open at 100 percent capacity.
Restaurants can move to 75 percent indoor capacity and bars may move to 50 percent capacity.
