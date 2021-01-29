Some Tippecanoe County businesses returning to 100 percent capacity

Retail establishments in Tippecanoe County can return to 100 percent capacity starting tomorrow.

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — The Tippecanoe County Health Department announced Friday that businesses and other retail establishments can return to 100 percent capacity beginning Saturday, Jan. 30 at 12:01 a.m.

The health department said the county's seven-day positivity rate for all tests has remained under 10 percent for 14 consecutive days.

As a result, retail businesses, cultural, and entertainment venues can open at 100 percent capacity, provided that adequate social distancing is maintained.

Gyms and fitness centers may also open at 100 percent capacity.