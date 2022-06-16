Tippecanoe County crash leaves 1 dead, 3 others hurt

It happened around 2:30 p.m. Thursday on I-65 near State Road 38.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — One person is dead after a Thursday afternoon crash on Interstate 65 in Tippecanoe County.

Three other people were injured.

State Police said the accident happened around 2:30 p.m. just south of State Road 38 when the driver of a car lost control, went off the road and rolled over.

A passenger in the car was pronounced dead at the scene. The name of the victim has not been released.

Three other people in the car were taken to a hospital with what police believe were non-life-threatening injuries.