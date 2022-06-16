x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Tippecanoe County crash leaves 1 dead, 3 others hurt

It happened around 2:30 p.m. Thursday on I-65 near State Road 38.
Credit: Indiana State Police

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — One person is dead after a Thursday afternoon crash on Interstate 65 in Tippecanoe County.

Three other people were injured.

State Police said the accident happened around 2:30 p.m. just south of State Road 38 when the driver of a car lost control, went off the road and rolled over. 

A passenger in the car was pronounced dead at the scene. The name of the victim has not been released.

RELATED: Greenwood police investigate fatal crash involving pedestrian

Three other people in the car were taken to a hospital with what police believe were non-life-threatening injuries. 

RELATED: Florida man dies in Grant County crash

During the investigation, an ISP spokesperson said they determined that the driver of the car had a suspended license. After being released from a hospital, 49-year-old Melege Johnson, Indianapolis, was arrested a preliminary charge of driving while suspended causing death, a felony.

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Good News With Dave Calabro At Garfield Park