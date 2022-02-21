x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Timing Tuesday Rain and Storms

Keep the umbrella handy all day Tuesday.
Credit: WTHR

INDIANAPOLIS — Rain is on the way and Tuesday will be soggy and stormy.  Rainfall potential is 1-2 inches and flooding is a threat, along with a gusty thunderstorm.  Stay weather aware and don't drive into high water.  Here is the timeline.

Credit: WTHR
Credit: WTHR
Credit: WTHR
Credit: WTHR
Credit: WTHR
Credit: WTHR

The heavy rain will move east by Tuesday evening.  Tuesday will be warm and near 60 degrees but much colder air returns on Wednesday.  Forecast highs are in the 30s for the rest of the week.  We will also be tracking a winter storm system with the potential for some snow and ice accumulations.  We will keep you updated.

In Other News

Inspiring Indiana: High school athlete returns to competition after recovery from fire injuries