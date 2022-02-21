Timing Tuesday Rain and Storms

INDIANAPOLIS — Rain is on the way and Tuesday will be soggy and stormy. Rainfall potential is 1-2 inches and flooding is a threat, along with a gusty thunderstorm. Stay weather aware and don't drive into high water. Here is the timeline.

The heavy rain will move east by Tuesday evening. Tuesday will be warm and near 60 degrees but much colder air returns on Wednesday. Forecast highs are in the 30s for the rest of the week. We will also be tracking a winter storm system with the potential for some snow and ice accumulations. We will keep you updated.